vaz-pinto-to-gor-mahia-stars:-thanks-for-making-me-a-champion

The former Saint George SC head coach left the local heavyweights after winning the Shield Cup early in July

Former Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto has penned a heartfelt message to his ex-Football Kenya Federation Premier League players after parting ways with the club.

Gor Mahia announced on Saturday they had reached an agreement with the Portuguese tactician to end their association that has lasted since January 2021.

In particular, Vaz Pinto thanked the players for lifting the FKF Shield Cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards on July 4 and making him a champion.

What has been said?

“If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together. This quote is not mine, but it can be an introduction to my gratitude towards you,” Vaz Pinto noted in a statement obtained by Goal.

“I arrived here, alone, I didn’t know any of you, but we built a story together, something that I will cherish for the rest of my life, as I know you will too.

“Just after the Final Cup, I asked the president to let me go back to my country and this was a very difficult decision to make, because of all the bonds we have created.

“You are my family, but I am living now 9,000 km from home, where I have my wife and my son. The motivation I found came from both sides, to work hard and finally accomplish a great victory.

“This has been a team effort all the way, that’s why I am super proud of each and every one of you guys. You must believe in hard work and in the power of team spirit, so keep strong and rely on the work of the next coach. I will always be your supporter!! Fight hard with a commitment up to the last second of the game!

“Thank you all for accepting me through good and bad days and remember that we will always take the Cup we won with us.

“I am sure that we will meet again, somewhere in the future, in another challenge. You are the champions and you have made me a champion too. I hope I can make you a better player as well as a better person! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

With the coach’s exit, Gor Mahia now will be under Sammy Omollo until the season ends.