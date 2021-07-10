vaz-pinto:-gor-mahia-confirm-parting-ways-with-head-coach

The former St George SC tactician has left the club after winning the Shield Cup against AFC Leopards

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have confirmed the departure of head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto.

The Portuguese tactician has left the club before the Premier League season ended, leaving the local heavyweights under assistant coach Sammy Omollo.

The last game Vaz Pinto oversaw for Gor Mahia was the 2-1 defeat to Tusker on July 8 at Ruaraka Ground.

Mutual Agreement

Without giving specific reasons why the coach left, Gor Mahia confirmed they have parted ways with the former St George SC head coach by mutual consent.

“Coach Manuel Vaz Pinto has parted ways with the club by mutual consent. We appreciate your work and wish you all the best for Pinto,” K’Ogalo confirmed.



When he accepted the Gor Mahia job, the Portuguese tactician said he hoped the local heavyweights would give his coaching career the necessary experience.

“I accepted the job because Gor Mahia will give me what I want in my career and CV. I can not accept to come to Kenya and not fight to be champions and achieve big things,” said Vaz Pinto.

“I am not perfect, of course, but I know I can manage the leadership of a club like Gor Mahia. If I knew I was not able to manage them, I would not have accepted the job offer. That was important for me to learn and manage such a club as Gor Mahia.

“No one should stop learning. I also believe Cristiano Ronaldo at his age has not stopped learning.”

The emergence of Onyango and Odhiambo

Vaz Pinto’s reign at the club will be mostly remembered for handing junior players like Alpha Onyango and Frank Odhiambo playtime with the senior team.

“In football, we look at the quality and not the name, the past record, and even the age. The coaches sometimes do not like taking risks with young players, but they are always giving us something different. They show commitment and also give us intensity,” he said while defending his decision to field the junior stars.

“Age is not important, it is the quality that is very important and what we need to be keen on is the choice of time, the right game, and when to introduce them. There is also the need to create a perfect environment for them to grow well.”

He leaves the club after winning the FKF Shield Cup on July 4 against K’Ogalo’s archrivals AFC Leopards and as Goal reported earlier, Omollo will be tasked to take responsibility until the current season ends.