vatican-tribunal-indicts-9-people,-4-companies-in-connection-with-real-estate-deal

Vatican tribunal indicts 9 people, 4 companies in connection with London real estate deal
July 3, 2021, 10:15 AM
1 min read
ROME — Vatican tribunal indicts 9 people, 4 companies in connection with London real estate deal.
Top Stories
Massachusetts police responding to group of armed men claiming to not recognize laws
40 minutes ago
COVID-19 resurging in these US hotspots
Jul 02, 3:30 PM
On Location: July 2, 2021
Jul 02, 9:07 AM
Tax law experts see ‘strong’ case against Trump Org. CFO
Jul 02, 4:15 PM
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site
Jul 03, 2:30 AM
ABC News Live
24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events