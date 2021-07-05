vatican-says-pope-is-in-good-condition-after-hospitalization-for-surgery

Associated Press

Tale of rescue after falling several floors in Fla. collapse

When 16-year-old rising volleyball star Deven Gonzalez was pulled from the rubble of her Miami condo building, her initial reaction amid the shock was to tell firefighters that she had to compete in a major tournament in a few days. “I said, ‘Let’s focus on you right now and not volleyball,’” said club coach Amy Morgan, who described Gonzalez as extremely determined, passionate and unrelenting in pursuing her goals. Deven Gonzalez’s father, attorney Edgar Gonzalez, is among the more than 120 still missing.