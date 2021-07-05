vatican-says-pope-is-in-good-condition-after-hospitalization-for-surgery

-
Associated Press
Tale of rescue after falling several floors in Fla. collapse
When 16-year-old rising volleyball star Deven Gonzalez was pulled from the rubble of her Miami condo building, her initial reaction amid the shock was to tell firefighters that she had to compete in a major tournament in a few days. “I said, ‘Let’s focus on you right now and not volleyball,’” said club coach Amy Morgan, who described Gonzalez as extremely determined, passionate and unrelenting in pursuing her goals. Deven Gonzalez’s father, attorney Edgar Gonzalez, is among the more than 120 still missing.
-
-
Good Morning America
Massachusetts police arrest group of ‘heavily armed men’ claiming to ‘not recognize our laws’
A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: “during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline” near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.
-
The Wrap
Trump’s Sarasota Rally Trolled by Plane Flashing ‘Loser-Palooza’ Sign (Video)
Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night was once again met by a throng of his supporters — and a plane flying overhead with a scrolling neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.” “These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch, the company responsible for the plane tells TheWrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought
-
The Guardian
The new circus comes to town: fiery support for Donald Trump at rain-soaked Florida rally
Fireworks, a Trump impersonator and undying belief in the former president at his second rally after leaving office Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally in Sarasota, Florida. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters Their trust in Trump remains unshaken. Supporters of Donald Trump, the former US president, gathered in their thousands at a rain-soaked rally in Florida on Saturday unmoved by criminal charges against his business. Two days earlier the Trump
-
-
The Daily Beast
Prince William Got Footage Cut From TV Documentary About Harry and Meghan
Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesAnother sign that the British royal family are prepared to explicitly fight back against what it sees as unfounded allegations against them by Prince Harry and Meghan’s supporters has emerged in the dramatic last-minute edit of a British television documentary Sunday night, reportedly at the behest of the royals.British terrestrial network ITV dramatically cut footage of journalist Omid Scobie claiming that Prince William’s staff at Kensington Palace planted a medi
-