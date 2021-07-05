vatican-says-pope-is-in-good-condition-after-hospitalization-for-surgery

-
The Daily Beast
Cardinal Fired by Pope Francis Among 10 Indicted by Vatican for Fraud
Guglielmo Mangiapane via ReutersTen people, including a former high-ranking cardinal fired by Pope Francis last September, have been indicted by the Vatican on charges ranging from money laundering to embezzlement of the papal charity fund. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, the Vatican’s former secretary of state who was once the head of the Holy See’s saint-making wing, is the highest-ranking prelate to be indicted by the Vatican on any thing other than clerical sex abuse charges. He was accused
The Guardian
Welcome to dystopia: getting fired from your job as an Amazon worker by an app
This is the most boring possible Terminator sequel – the robots are here to text you snidely that you won’t need to come into work ever again An Amazon Flex driver loads her personal vehicle with packages outside the 1.2m sq ft BWI2 Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images We were initially anxious about the introduction of robots into our workforce because of the potential disappearance of manual labor jobs. Robots would take over factories, we
The Telegraph
Meet the British Museum’s Monument Men: the team tracking down looted artefacts
Deep in the British Museum, down a snaggle of anonymous corridors, through two locked doors, is a room full of orphaned treasures. Some are priceless. Others are worthless fakes. All, though, have been illegally trafficked across British borders, seized by law enforcement and taken here for safe-keeping and analysis. It’s a small room, but cluttered. Shiny suitcases shoulder against heavy plastic crates. The walls are lined with shelves and cardboard boxes are stacked on the floor. Unlike the Br
Associated Press
OPEC oil alliance at impasse between Saudi Arabia and UAE
Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off Monday in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. No new date was set for resuming talks, leaving oil markets in a state of at least temporary uncertainty about future supply as demand for fuel continues to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. In an unusual public confrontation with leading cartel member Saudi Arabia, the UAE on Sunday pushed back against the OPEC Plus group, which includes non-OPEC producers like Russia.
Bloomberg
China Widens Security Probe to Two More U.S.-Listed Firms
(Bloomberg) — The Chinese government widened its probe of the country’s technology industry to two more U.S.-listed companies, targeting Full Truck Alliance Co. and Kanzhun Ltd. soon after launching a review into Didi Global Inc.The Cyberspace Administration of China said Monday new user registrations at the two companies’ online platforms will be halted during the probe in the interests of preserving national and data security. The move follows a similar action by the CAC to order the removal
Associated Press
Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse
After Lauren Miller lost her father in January to COVID-19, her longtime friend Jay Kleiman advised her not to wallow in grief and to seek counseling to ease her pain. Now she finds herself grieving again — only this time for Kleiman, one of scores of people believed to be underneath the rubble of a 12-story condominium tower in Florida that collapsed over a week ago, killing at least 24. “I’m sure he’d tell me: ‘It’s OK to be sad — this is very, very sad — but you have to move forward, and you have to be strong,’” Miller said, her voice cracking.
Associated Press
Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Bezos, Amazon’s biggest shareholder with a stake worth about $180 billion, will still hold sway over the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. Jassy takes the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic, more than tripling its profits in the first quarter of 2021 and posting record revenue as customers grew ever more dependent on online shopping.
The Telegraph
Boris Johnson would like to reverse devolution, claims Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson is an “unthinking unionist” who would like to reverse devolution, Dominic Cummings has claimed. The Prime Minister’s former chief adviser said the Prime Minister sees devolution and the Scottish Parliament as a “disaster” he would like to roll back but that he “won’t dare try”. Mr Cummings, who has launched a string of scathing attacks on his former boss since he left Downing Street in November after losing a power struggle, was taking part in an online question and answer session