vatican-gives-update-on-pope-francis’s-health,-recovery

Holy See spokesman, Matteo Bruni has given an update on Pope Francis’s recovery and health status after he underwent intestinal surgery on Sunday.

Recall that Bruni earlier in a statement late Sunday, said the 84-year-old Pontiff was going in for an intestinal surgery at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

However, while giving an update on the Pope’s health status, Bruni in a statement released said the Pontiff “reacted well” to his surgery but failed to state how long the pope would be spending at the hospital.

“The Holy Father was admitted in the afternoon to Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where he underwent a planned surgery for a diverticular stenosis of the sigmoid portion of the colon in the evening.

“It is important to let the public know that the Holy Father reacted well to the surgery conducted under general anesthesia and was operated upon by a four-person surgical team, plus a four-person anesthesiologist team,’ the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, wishing him a quick recovery while urging Nigerians and the global community to pray for the Pontiff.

