Vast Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak spills even more specs – Android Authority

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR An extensive specs sheet detailing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm has leaked.

The machine-translated patchwork document reiterates several previously mentioned rumors.

This includes the inclusion of the BIA sensor, the new Exynos W920 SoC, and Wear OS 3.

A comprehensive specs sheet detailing the larger Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s ins and outs has now leaked, adding to the wealth of details we already seemingly know about the device.

Tipster @_snoopytech_ shared the document on Twitter which is reportedly machine-translated from another official specs sheet. The patchwork nature of the sheet does bring into question the veracity of the information, but some details line up with previous reports. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic specs For starters, the 46mm Classic model is said to feature a 1.36-inch AMOLED covered in Gorilla Glass DX with 450 x 450 resolution. It may arrive in a fairly hefty 50-gram shell with MIL-STD-810G certification. The document suggests that a full charge will take around 100 minutes to top up a 361mAh battery using the included wireless charging dock.

Internally, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic reportedly packs the new Exynos W920 SoC with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. This is enough for onboard storage of “about 1000” songs.

In terms of wireless tech, the usual host of global positioning equipment could be included. LTE and Bluetooth-only models may be on offer. NFC support may enable Google Pay and Samsung Pay smarts, but there’s no mention of MST support. Dual-band Wi-Fi also features, per the document. See also: The best smartwatches you can buy right now

As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s quoted sensors, an ECG joins a heart-rate monitor, an SpO2 sensor, and the previously mentioned BIA sensor, which measures body composition in a quoted 15 seconds. Blood pressure monitoring will also make a return, according to the leak. Automatic detection for “more than 40 exercises” is also apparently available.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 4 is quoted as running Google’s Wear OS 3 (translated as Android Wear) with One UI 3.5 on top. That 16GB of storage should come in quite useful when loading the watch with apps. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What about the other models? While the above document only focuses on the 46mm Classic model, a same-day leak by WinFuture confirms much of the features mentioned above and adds some additional content to the other models in the range. Per the German publication, both the 42mm and 46mm Classic models will see the return of the rotating bezel. The smaller Galaxy Watch 4 models settle for a 247mAh battery and a 1.19-inch display.

It’s not long before the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series finally breaks cover. The wearable line will debut alongside its foldable phone companions on August 11.