Varun Dhawan recently teased that he has locked the date for a ‘special’ project – Republic World

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set for a new project. The actor, who recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, teased another project which is in the pipeline. The Badlapur actor gave his fans a look at his pumped-up body and told them that he has been up to something “special”.

Varun Dhawan teases a new project

Varun Dhawan recently took to his Instagram stories to tease one of his upcoming projects. The Street Dancer actor shared a video of him working out in the gym. He gave his 36.8 million followers a glimpse of his fitness routine and his chiselled body. He was doing the scapular retraction exercise in the video. The actor also wrote, “Date locked, shooting something special” in the story.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan, who also has Jug Jug Jiyo in his pipeline, was in talks for collaborating with Mohit Suri since May 2021. Reportedly, the two have been discussing a new idea of an action-packed romantic film. The new project would mark Mohit Suri’s next one after he is done with Ek Villain Returns.

Varun Dhawan wraps up the shoot for Bhediya

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share the news of wrapping up his upcoming film Bhediya. Varun shared the poster of the film and penned a note about his shoot journey. He wrote, “It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! 🐺 🎬



What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik .”. He further mentioned how he spent time with his co-actors and wrote, “@kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u 🙏 Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022.”. The film casts Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It also casts Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in supporting roles. The film is being helmed by Amar Kaushik, while Dinesh Vijan is producing it. The film would make its theatrical debut on April 14, 2022.

IMAGE: VARUN DHAWAN’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.