Varane’s medical with Man Utd uncertain after £41m fee is agreed

Real Madrid defender, Raphael Varane is on the verge of signing for Manchester United after both clubs agreed a £41m fee.

All that is left now is for the 28-year-old to complete his medical before the transfer can be made official.

However, that remains uncertain due to quarantine restrictions.

Varane is currently in Spain, where he reported for pre-season at Madrid’s training base in Valdebebas on Friday.

The World Cup winner is expected to fly to the UK this week, but will undergo his medical in a few days.

Varane may have to quarantine upon his arrival in England before he is allowed to begin training with United due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

It is hoped the Old Trafford outfit can announce the transfer by next week.

