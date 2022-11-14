Vanilla parfaits with mulled fruit compote

Ready in 15 minutes, plus freezing

4 egg yolks



75g golden caster sugar



300ml double cream



1 tsp vanilla paste



For the mulled fruits:



200g mixed forest fruits, defrosted



100ml red wine



2 tbsp port



pared zest 1 orange



1⁄2 cinnamon stick



50g sugar

1 Whisk the yolks and sugar together for 10 minutes until foaming and creamy. Whip cream and vanilla until lightly peaking. Fold in the egg yolks, spoon into 4 x 200ml dariole moulds and freeze for 4 hours or until needed.

2 To make the mulled fruits, pour the juices from the fruits into a small pan and add the remaining ingredients. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes until thickened and syrupy. Stir in the fruit and warm for 2 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick and pared rind before serving.

–