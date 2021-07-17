Home Technology Vanilla Huawei P50 to be announced on July 29 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Technology

Vanilla Huawei P50 to be announced on July 29 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
vanilla-huawei-p50-to-be-announced-on-july-29-–-gsmarenacom-news-–-gsmarena.com

A report coming straight from Huawei, at least that’s what the source article claims, the vanilla Huawei P50 will be announced on July 29 in China featuring the world’s first 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Vanilla Huawei P50 to be announced on July 29

We’ve explained in a previous article why Huawei will be releasing a 4G Huawei P50 and this rumor seems to be in line with the previous one citing August as a month of release too. Unfortunately, there’s no word on the Huawei P50 Pro but going by earlier info, it will launch with Huawei’s Kirin 9000 at first and then move onto the Snapdragon 888 sometime around December due to chip shortage.

Source (in Chinese)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Realme Band 2 impresses in new renders with...

Japan breaks internet speed record with a 319Tbps...

NeXt introduces personal e-VTOL drone [VIDEO] – DroneDJ

Rockstar’s clamp down on GTA V mods paves...

TennoCon LIVE with Persia and L1fewater – GameSpot

All event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go...

New NASA Moon Maps Help Developers Plan Lunar...

Hunt launches limited edition Qhubeka wheelset – road.cc

New Realme Pad renders show underwhelming design choices...

10 of the Best Tools to Find Influencers...

Leave a Reply