vanessa-williams-and-pbs-slammed-for-‘black-national-anthem’-performance

(CNN) There was backlash over Vanessa Williams performing for Independence Day before it even happened.

Williams hosted PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth” on Sunday, and it had been announced that she would sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has become known as the “Black national anthem.”

In the promotion leading up to the show, Williams talked about including the song.

“It’s in celebration of the wonderful opportunity that we now have to celebrate Juneteenth,” USA Today reported the former Miss America saying. “So we are reflective of the times.”

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves and was declared a federal holiday in the US this year.