van-vicker:-actor-completes-university-as-best-student-26-years-after-completing-secondary-school,-photos-drop

Van Vicker has graduated from AUCC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications

The actor graduated with first-class honours while also bagging awards as the best student in his course and his department

Sharing a photo from his graduation, Van Vicker told the touching story of how he has waited for many years to get a degree

Star actor and movie producer Joseph Van Vicker has got his first (Bachelor’s) degree many years after completing his secondary education.

Van Vicker received his Bachelor’s degree from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) where he studied Strategic Communications.

The actor was part of graduands at AUCC’s 17th Congregation held on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Van Vicker has bagged his first degree from AUCC Photo: @iam_vanvicker

As icing on the cake, Van Vicker took home three awards including First Class Honours, Best Student in Strategic Communication, and Best Communication Student.

The actor took to social media to announce his achievement and also share a photo from the graduation ceremony.

21 years after

Sharing the photo Van Vicker indicated that it had taken him more than 21 years to grab his first degree.

He explained that he should have enrolled in the university (tertiary institution) in 1997 but had to abort that plan because his mother could not afford to pay for his education.

By the actor’s calculation, he should have completed university around the year 2000/2001 if his mother had been able to sponsor him.

But as things turned out, he could not attend at the time and has had to wait until 21 years after his expected graduation time to grab his first degree.

Who is Van Vicker?

Van Vicker was born in Ghana to a Ghanaian-Liberian mother and Dutch father who passed away when he was only six years old.

Born on August 1, 1977, Van Vicker will turn 44 years in less than one week.

He is married to Adjoa Vicker with whom he has three children, two daughters J’dyl and Jian and a boy, VJ.

Secondary education

Vicker attended the famous Mfantsipim Boys Secondary School in Cape Coast.

In a post on his Facebook page some time ago, the actor indicated that he completed Mfantsipim in 1995.

This means that the actor graduated from the university about 26 years after completing secondary school.

