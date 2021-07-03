Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt System Requirements Revealed – TheGamer

Bloodhunt, a brand-new Battle Royale from Sharkmob set within the same universe as Vampire: The Masquerade, has kicked off its first Closed Alpha this week. Along with that, the developer has updated the PC system requirements that players will need to enjoy the game and it turns out these new requirements are fairly challenging for a free-to-play game.

As Bloodhunt kicks off its Closed Alpha, the official Steam page has an updated list of requirements. Previously, the game required either a GTX 970 or RX 590 graphics card to get the full enjoyment of the game. However, that has now been updated to require either a GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT. While minimum CPU requirements seems to have remained the same, it is now highly recommended that players use an SSD when diving into Bloodhunt.

As for the CPU requirements, players will need at least a Core i7-87000K before joining the hunt. This is a downgrade from the previously suggested Core i7-10700K. As for GPU’s, Sharkmob recommends an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT, which is pretty high considering Bloodhunt is free-to-play and a rigorous system requirement will not attract as many players as possible for the Battle Royale.

Of course, with the game just in Closed Alpha, it is likely all these recommendations and requirements are simply for optimization. Once the game gets ready for an official launch and steadies out any issues or potential bugs, these requirements will likely go down. Until then, here are Sharkmob’s official Bloodhunt PC minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 16GB

GPU RAM: 6GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DX: 11

Storage: 20GB

And here is the recommended system setup from Sharkmob to get the most out of Bloodhunt’s Closed Alpha:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DX: 11

Storage: 20GB

With all these requirements, it looks like a fairly new computer will be needed to truly enjoy all that Bloodhunt has to offer at the moment. While these requirements seem fairly demanding, they may be worth it as Bloodhunt seems like a fresh take on the Battle Royal game. Using supernatural powers and weapons, players will take control of rival vampires to survive an attack from a secret society aiming to put an end to all vampires. You can find out a bit more about the game by reading this Gamer exclusive interview with the game’s director.

Bloodhunt is currently in its Closed Alpha for PC and is expected to release sometime this year.

Next: Yakuza’s Kiwami 2’s Majima Saga Is A Masterpiece





Email



Yakuza Kiwami 2’s Majima Saga Is A Masterpiece Yakuza Kiwami 2 is great, but the Majima Saga is a bona fide masterpiece.

Read Next

About The Author