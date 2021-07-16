Want to get your hands on a Steam Deck?

Valve



Out of nowhere, Valve revealed its new Steam Deck on Thursday. The portable device, which looks similar to the Nintendo Switch ($299 at Amazon), plays PC games and acts as a standalone computer. The company offered up basic details on its new system, saying it’ll be available in December.

The Steam Deck is Valve’s entry into the portable gaming device market. It looks similar to a Switch but with a 7-inch touchscreen, 16GB of RAM, and powered by a custom Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics, which is enough power to run most AAA games. Reservations for the device are now live, but it’s not going to be the same process as buying a PS5 or Xbox Series console.



Now playing:

Watch this:



Valve’s Steam Deck is a portable, handheld PC



5:58



Here’s what you need to know about ordering a Steam Deck.

When can I reserve my Steam Deck?

Reservations started Friday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on the Steam Deck reservation page.

How will Steam Deck reservations work?

A $5 fee is required to place a reservation for a Steam Deck, according to the reservation page. When a reservation is submitted, it’s put in a queue. When December rolls around, order invites will be sent out based on the order that reservations were submitted. That $5 will then go toward the price of the Steam Deck.

Who can reserve a Steam Deck?

Valve had made some requirements for reservations. First off, you’ll need a Steam account. It’s free to create one and will be required to use the Steam Deck. Second, to reserve a unit on Friday, your Steam account must have been used to make a purchase prior to this June. Valve says this will help assure a fair ordering process.

Those who haven’t made a purchase prior to June will have to wait until Sunday, July 18, to make a reservation.

When will the Steam Deck be released in the US?

This December.

What notable differences are there between different Steam Deck versions?

There are three different Steam Decks being released. The starter unit is $399 and comes with 64GB of storage. For $529, the storage increases to 256GB and uses an NVMe SSD, which Valve says is faster than the eMMC storage of the cheaper model. The third Steam Deck has a price tag of $649. It has 512GB of NVMe SSD storage with the fastest read and write speed, and it will have an anti-glare etched screen. All three will have a microSD slot for more storage.