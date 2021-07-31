Valkyrae slams “gross” viewers after accusing Sykkuno of cheating at Battleships – Dexerto

Streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter hit out at her chat for being “disgusting” after they called her bad and accused Sykkuno of cheating all while playing a friendly game of battleships.



YouTube streamer and co-owner of 100 Thieves, Valkyrae was just playing a few fun, casual matches of battleships with her pal Sykkuno as they dipped their toes into something new. It was all fun and games until her chat took things a little too seriously.

After making a mistake while playing, Valkyrae’s chat started flaming her, immediately changing the usual relaxing atmosphere of the stream.

Her chat began getting mad, calling her bad at the game, and even going as far as to say that Sykkuno was stream sniping and cheating.

While Sykkuno took a quick bathroom break after the game, Rae began having an honest talk with her chat.

“You guys really suck, I get it, I make mistakes. I’m not a battleship professional and no, Sykkuno was not cheating! Why would we cheat? We’re literally friends and we’re just playing a game,” he said. “You’re so gross, I cannot believe how gross some of you are. You’re so nasty, get out of here.”

Last year, she signed a multi-year streaming deal with YouTube, and while she’s seen huge growth since, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows on YouTube. From an entirely different community to a lack of infrastructure compared to Twitch, it’s fair to say there’s a lot to be worked on. A major one of them being chat features.

“I think it’s YouTube chat honestly because I don’t see my other friends chat being like this and it’s kind of embarrassing. You guys are supposed to be the representation of how YouTube streams can be,” she said.

It’s crazy how I’ve been signed to YouTube for 1.5 years and still don’t know how to manage my chat. I feel bad having it in members only mode but it really feels like it’s the only way to calm things down..just sucks for the people who really wanna just chill but can’t afford it — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) July 31, 2021

Shortly after the stream, Valkyrae decided to private the VOD, followed by an influx of tweets from her alt account, apologizing for the “bad vibes” of the stream.

I’m making today’s VOD private because I got really mad at chat but I don’t know what to do about it anymore. It’s hard to not care when it involves my friends — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) July 31, 2021

I really do love subscriber mode but I don’t think I can morally use it when new people wanna wanna chat but can’t bypass it by becoming a member :/ I’m sorry for the bad vibes today during stream. Won’t happen again — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) July 31, 2021

In the past, Rae’s viewers have taken heed of her annoyances, so they’ll probably switch things up when she goes live next.

As for the Twitch-like features to control chat, that falls on YouTube to implement.