Valerie Taylor Interview: Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth – Screen Rant

Valerie Taylor has been swimming with sharks for over 60 years. Even now, the 85-year-old Australian diver continues to visit the world beneath the waves, documenting nature’s beautiful bounty for all to see. Back in the old days, she and her husband, Ron Taylor, were responsible for the underwater photography in blockbuster movies like Jaws, Orca, Gallipoli, and many others. Over the decades, she has served as a beacon of conservancy, working to protect the ocean and its creatures from man-made destruction while using her camera skills to capture the raw, unfiltered beauty of the water and everything in it.

This year, for SharkFest 2021 across various Disney networks, Taylor is involved with two new projects; the first is a new documentary about her life, called Playing with Sharks. The second is an appearance on Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, a new documentary special starring the Aussie Avengers star as he shares his love of the beach and surfing while raising awareness of the myriad reasons behind the increase of shark attacks along the Australian coast. An exclusive clip from the series can be seen above, featuring Hemsworth surfing alongside world champion Mick Fanning, who was famously attacked by a great white shark during a sporting event in 2015.

While promoting SharkFest across the Disney networks, Valerie Taylor spoke to Screen Rant about her life and career, her love of the ocean, and taking Chris Hemsworth down on his first shark dive. She talks about discovering her love of sharks, explains the iconic “chain mail wetsuit” that she and her late husband devised, and shares some secrets of her underwater adventures.

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth debuts July 5 on NatGeo, as part of SharkFest 2021.

You are a conservationist. You fight to protect sharks, misunderstood creatures that are unfairly maligned because they have sharp teeth, not unlike the big burly guy at a bar who everyone is scared of just because he’s big. How were you able to see past the scary facade of the shark and realize that they are beautiful, gentle, majestic creatures, and not just mindless beasts?

It was very easy, I was not really afraid of Sharks or any other marine animal. From my spearfishing days when sharks were plentiful and always on the lookout for an easy meal, I learnt that most sharks will have respect if you face up to them. No predator expects its potential prey to swim towards it; prey normally is afraid and flees.

For Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, was he okay with getting so close to sharks? Did you ever have to calm him down, or did he impress you with the proverbial “nerves of steel?”

Chris knew the sharks we were to dive with weren’t attackers of man. Grey nurse sharks are fish eaters and have never attacked anyone except when speared, and even then they only want to get away. Grey nurse are very sweet-natured. They are my favourite shark.

Was there anything in particular that impressed you about Chris Hemsworth? How much time did you get to spend with him before you went on your first dive together?

We chatted on the dive boat traveling to Fish Rock, mostly about marine and land conservation. Chris is a very impressive man. He has an excellent understanding of the need for total protection on land and in the ocean of wildlife and the habitats that support it. I liked him a lot, an all-round good guy. The planet needs more people like Chris who are prepared to help protect our gifts from nature, not destroy them.

When you see a 12-foot nurse shark swimming by, do you get scared at all? Or is it as natural as walking past a stranger on the sidewalk?

It is as natural as walking past a stranger on the sidewalk; besides an 12-foot nurse shark is totally harmless. A 12-foot great white has me ducking into the kelp pretending I am not there.

Maybe this is covered in your upcoming Disney+ documentary, Playing With Sharks, but when did you first discover your love for the ocean and all the creatures living in it?

It was a slow process. Spearfishing taught me a lot. It taught me that all fish think; they have a good memory, the same as a dog or cat. I learnt that a small treat to a dog can win you a friend for life and it works the same with marine animals. Some of my friendly underwater acquaintances I have known for many years, and they always remember me when I visit.

Have you ever taken a significant sabbatical from the sea? Have you ever thought, “Nah, I’m not going back in there anymore,” or is the ocean just as magical as it was when you first went underwater all those years ago?

The ocean never stops giving. Even depleted by unrelenting harvesting it still remains a world of beauty and wonder. It may not be the same world I loved 60 years ago but I can still find the strange and rare hiding in a cave or under a coral ledge.

Have you ever been bit? I know the iconic chain-mail diving suit was invented specifically for you, but was it as a precaution, or because you or Ron had given a literal pound of flesh to some hungry shark who mistook you for a seal?

The mesh suit was Ron’s idea. He studied how knights of old wore chain mail to protect against swords and arrows and thought it would work against the bite of a shark. We already knew the pressure of a sharks bite was nowhere near what the scientists tried to have us believe. I have been bitten hundreds of times while wearing the mesh suite and only three times without it. Every bite was my fault.

Is there something in your heart or soul that keeps you coming back to the water, again and again, year after year, decade after decade?

Never have given it much thought. To dive is to fly. I drop through into an alien world where nature never intended a land-dwelling animal like me to venture. It is always different. There is the excitement of meeting an animal you have never seen before, but best of all there is no gravity. Your fins are wings enabling you to fly through the water, up and down cliffs, swim with a turtle. The freedom of movement is exhilarating and the creatures around you are all flying too.

I am in love with the ocean and its creatures, but I’ve never gone diving, and I’d probably have a heart attack and die on the spot if I ever came face-to-face with anything larger than a clownfish. What advice do you have for would-be divers who want to explore the ocean but don’t know how to start?

Nobody is stopping anyone from diving if that’s what they want to do. My advice? Simply do a dive course and then go diving. Easy!

Finally, I’ve always had complicated thoughts regarding zoos and aquariums. I think it’s incredible to have a place where people can see creatures from all over the world, together in one place. Especially for those who can’t afford to visit an African desert or the Great Barrier Reef, zoos and aquariums are probably the only way many people will get to look these creatures in the eye and feel them looking back. But on the other hand, I worry about the physical and mental health of any creature in captivity, and I know some zoos and aquariums have gotten into trouble for the living conditions of their animals. Are zoos and aquariums archaic and outdated, or do they still have a place in the 21st century? Are they still useful tools for getting children excited about the natural wonders of the world, or are there better tools out there now?

Unfortunately, zoos and aquariums are necessary to help our understanding of wild and rare animals. A child may never be able to visit a game park but they will be able to visit a zoo. There are some beautiful zoos in the world where all inhabitants live in surroundings as similar to those they would inhabit if they were free in the wild. Zoos are important to a child’s understanding of the wild and beautiful. However there are zoos I have visited where the inhabitants live in miserable little cages, cut off from the environment that nature gave them, and imprisoned in a man-made hell from which they will never escape. These zoos disgust and sadden me. I have seen, in Asia, once-beautiful animals caged and diseased, their sad eyes seeming to plead for freedom. I think zoos have their place but that place must be as close to the original inhabitant they, the once free animals, were born in.

