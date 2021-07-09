Valerie Bertinelli recorded an emotional video message on Instagram after a social media user commented on her weight.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Valerie Bertinelli posts raw response to body shamer
Prices are going up on almost everything. Here’s why
Iceland’s shorter work week trials deemed a success
See how Amtrak plans to replace 50-year-old rail cars
Florida man finds mystery replica hands in mail
Gas prices are high. Here’s why
Here’s why straight-to-streaming blockbusters might never work
Wells Fargo is closing all personal lines of credit
ESPN removes reporter from NBA Finals sideline role after leaked call
China widens crackdown on LGBTQ groups and content
Shocking video shows 9 escaping after brazen theft at luxury store
Didi shares plummet after China bans it from app stores
J.D. Vance apologizes for saying anything bad about Trump
Zuckerberg posts flag-waving video on electric surfboard
Richard Branson: ‘Really doesn’t matter’ if I beat Jeff Bezos to space
Biden: US government unsure who staged latest cyberattack
See More
Valerie Bertinelli recorded an emotional video message on Instagram after a social media user commented on her weight.
Source: CNN