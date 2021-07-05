Valentino’s Des Ateliers Haute Couture Collection To Be Held In A Historical Location In Venice – Forbes

Valentino AW2019-20 couture show with Adut Akech walking the runway in Paris, France. (Photo by … [+] Peter White/Getty Images)

Getty Images



Since the pandemic started the House of Valentino has been holding their digital or partial physical shows in Italy. It’ll be no different for their upcoming July 15th Haute Couture collection, Valentino Des Ateliers. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has strategically chosen the Gaggiandre at the Arsenale in the culturally rich city of Venice with La Viennale di Venezia.

The show will be held during the 49th International Theatre Festival – Biennale Teatro 2021, that’s being held July 2-11, 2021. The Gaggiandre was attributed to Jacopo Sansovino and composed of two magnificent shipyards with a large internal dock that was built between 1568 and 1573. According to notes from the house, “it is part of the Arsenale, the largest production center in Venice during the pre-industrial era. The Arsenale hosts the International Art and Architecture Exhibitions and the International Dance, Music, and Theatre Festivals of La Biennale di Venezia.” The show while held in a symbolic location will require minimal set up, without needing any architectural interventional as to not upset the natural frame of space.

“A homage to the city of Venice and to its cultural panorama, the city that for the Creative Director spontaneously generates vibrations on art, theatre, music, architecture, cinema, and everything that has to do with creativity. A natural decision for Pierpaolo Piccioli that envisions his creations in an iconic frame, La Biennale di Venezia at the Gaggiandre of the Arsenale,” notes the House of Valentino.

VENICE, ITALY- The Gaggiandre was attributed to Jacopo Sansovino and composed of two magnificent … [+] shipyards with a large internal dock that was built between 1568 and 1573. (Photo by Sergio Anelli / Electa / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images).

Mondadori via Getty Images



For Piccioli choosing Venice was about sustaining its rich history, a sort of nod and cultural comeback to the city. And in addition to continuing the cultural liveliness of Venice, the house is committed to its ongoing commitments to diversity and being environmentally sustainable.

The show will be discovered through a special pure white visual streaming kit that according to the house, “considers sustainability for every part of the process,” keeping the environment in mind. “The international standard ISO 20121 in the special kit involves sustainable materials, paper and cardboard from sustainably managed forest sources and is uniquely hand crafted in Milan.”

For Valentino, the Des Ateliers fashion show is about integrating plastic alternatives, while the house has already integrated greener choices for their shows in the choice of paper packaging. As Valentino has adapted to the pandemic and the continuing discussion in fashion around being eco conscience, the Italian luxury house is working to ensure its building authentic values.