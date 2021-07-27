vaccine-shortage-holds-back-developing-world-as-rich-economies-roar-ahead

That’s according to the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund. The organization on Tuesday confirmed its prediction that the global economy will expand by 6% this year. But while growth estimates for countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have improved since the IMF’s previous report in April, expectations for India and countries in southeast Asia have dropped back.

The IMF said the divide largely comes down to differences in vaccination rates.

“Vaccine access has emerged as the principal fault line along which the global recovery splits into two blocs: those that can look forward to further normalization of activity later this year (almost all advanced economies) and those that will still face resurgent infections and rising Covid death tolls,” the group said in its report.

Close to 40% of the population in advanced economies is fully vaccinated, according to the IMF. In emerging market economies, the vaccination rate is 11%, while low-income countries lag even further behind.