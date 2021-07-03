Uzodinma vs Ihedioha: Supreme Court Set To Fix Date For Hearing PDP Suit – Naija News

The Supreme Court is set to fix a date for hearing the motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanding the sack of Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

. News reports that PDP’s lawyer, Phillips Umeadi, had filed additional processes in relation to the motion filed in 2020.

The main opposition party is asking the apex court to reverse its decision that removed Emeka Ihedioha as Governor months after he won the March 9, 2019 election.

According to the PDP, the Supreme Court erred in declaring Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner after disqualifying Uche Nwosu on the grounds that he was nominated as the candidate of both the Action Alliance (AA) and APC.

The opposition is demanding that the court declare that both the AA and the APC did not produce a candidate in view of Nwosu’s double nomination and his disqualification by the court on December 20, 2019.

The PDP urged the court to order that Uzodinma was not a candidate by himself or of any party, and to order INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to him.

The suit is seeking a certificate of return for Ihedioha as the duty elected Governor “having scored the second-highest number of votes in the said election sequel to the judgment of this court in Appeal No: SC/1462/2019″.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma could not have been a candidate in the election as an independent candidate as such right is not available to him.”

“Emeka Ihedioha, who scored the second highest number of votes after Senator Hope Uzodinma, from the judgment of this court, ought to be issued a certificate of return by the fourth respondent (INEC) and sworn in accordingly”, the motion read in part.