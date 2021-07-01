Home News Africa UTME: We didn’t reschedule another exam for candidates – JAMB – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

UTME: We didn’t reschedule another exam for candidates – JAMB – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
utme:-we-didn’t-reschedule-another-exam-for-candidates-–-jamb-–-the-nation-newspaper

Agency Reporter

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has not fix another examination for any category of candidates on July 3 as being peddled in some quarters.

The board’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the report “is not correct’’.

Benjamin noted that almost all results of candidates, who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have since been released.

According to him, JAMB has at no point thereafter, announced any form of another examination for any category of candidates.

“No examination has been fixed for any category of candidates.

“The attention of the board was drawn to a Twitter message credited to it that it had fixed another examination for candidates who scored lower than 170 in its examination and should come for a re-sit on July 3,’’ he said.

(NAN)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Defection: Matawalle’s Integrity, Credibility At Stake – Wike...

Ganduje’s convoy narrowly escapes gunmen attack, 3 policemen...

Report of disqualification of Anambra APC primaries a...

Retrenchment protest: We will vehemently oppose victimisation, says...

Dot in circle: Buhari spoke as warlord, anticipating...

We’re seeking explanation from FG on Kanu’s arrest,...

“Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle”: PDP leaders wey...

Bandits shoot Zamfara lawmaker dead – bioreports

You’re Shameless, Hopeless, Wike Tells govs, Other PDP...

Lawmakers To Meet NNPC GMD, Petroleum Minsiter Over...

Leave a Reply