The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has cleared and released 14,620 results of candidates in the just-concluded 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB said the results released were those of candidates under investigation.

The board, in a statement, said results of 93 candidates have also been withheld.

JAMB said its action followed the consideration and further approval of the recommendations of the investigators at a management meeting held on Tuesday.

According to JAMB: “You will recall that the Board, in its earlier release, stated it would still review the results of the 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting would have his/her result withheld.

“Out of the withheld results thirteen were discovered to have been involved in examination infractions after they were released and the one earlier withdrawn bringing the total of the results that have been withdrawn to fourteen.”

In a similar vein, JAMB said the results of the 332 blind candidates whose examination was conducted this month have also been released.

The body also made public the list of candidates whose results were withdrawn.

Gabriel Micheal

Lawson Ruth Joy

Sadiq Mahbub Auwal

Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu( earlier withdrawn)

Tambaya Yahaya

Anowa Anointing

Ogbonna Joseph Dibia

Ani Maryrose AdaLoki) Loiki Ayomiposi Precious Ekeocha Chinecherem Michael

Oluwarotimi Toluwanimi Ayanfeoluwa

Edu Teslim Abiola

Simon Friday Promise

Onyeama Odi.

