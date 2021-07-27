uswnt-vs-australia:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

Both teams can qualify for the last eight of the Olympics, after picking up one win apiece so far

The U.S. women’s national team takes on Australia in its final group game at the Olympics, knowing a draw would seal progress to the next stage.

Watch USWNT vs Australia on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

With the two highest-placed third-placed teams qualifying for the quarter-finals, a draw could also be enough for Australia to advance.

Editors’ Picks How will the USWNT line up vs Australia?

Hoppe the hero, Robinson the wall: USMNT youngsters find a way to pass difficult Jamaica test

Mary Fowler: Australia’s teenage Olympian inspired by Ronaldo & Pele

Manchester United growing in confidence over Varane deal

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s USWNT Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position USWNT roster Goalkeepers Campbell, Fanch, Naeher Defenders Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, Krueger, O’Hara, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett Midfielders Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Macario, K Mewis, S Mewis Forwards Heath, Lloyd, Morgan, Press, Rapinoe, Williams

Despite losing its opening game 3-0 to Sweden, the USWNT is in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

Four different U.S. players found the scoresheet against New Zealand, with the USWNT bouncing back thanks to a 6-1 victory.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski now has to decide wich players will play in the final group game, especially with qualification on the line.

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn is expected to return to the starting XI, while Julie Ertz looks fit after her injury.

Predicted USWNT starting XI: Naeher, O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Lavelle, Ertz, Horan, Press, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Position Australia roster Goalkeepers Williams, Micah, Arnold Defenders Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Carpenter, Nevin, Grant, Brock Midfielders Cooney-Cross, Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop Forwards Kerr, Foord, Fowler, Gielnik, Raso, Simon

Australia also lost to Sweden in the Olympics group, but a win over local rivals New Zealand puts it in good shape heading into the last game.

Like the USWNT, a point will probably be enough to qualify, but a win over the U.S. could provide an easier fixture in the quarter-finals.

Sam Kerr has scored three goals so far in the tournament and will lead the line once more, but coach Tony Gustavsson could be forced to rotate some players after making just one change to his starting XI so far.

Predicted Australia starting XI: Williams, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Catley, Raso, van Egmond, Luik, Yallop, Simon, Kerr, Foord.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USWNT results Australia results New Zealand 1-6 USWNT (Jul 24) Sweden 4-2 Australia (Jul 24) Sweden 3-0 USWNT (Jul 21) Australia 2-1 New Zealand (Jul 21) USWNT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 5) Japan 1-0 Australia (Jul 14) USNWT 4-0 Mexico (Jul 1) Sweden 0-0 Australia (Jun 15) USWNT 2-0 Nigeria (Jun 16) Denmark 3-2 Australia (Jun 10)

Head-to-head