uswnt-at-the-tokyo-olympics:-full-schedule,-roster,-tournament-format-and-how-to-watch-on-tv

The U.S. Women’s National Team is headed to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. Forward Megan Rapinoe will return for her third Olympics and midfielder Rose Lavelle will make her Summer Games debut.

They failed to medal in Rio, but are considered favorites to win golf in Tokyo. The team won the 2019 World Cup, and 17 players from that team are on the roster for these Games.

Here’s what you need to know about the team and how to watch them take the field starting July 21.

When does the U.S. women’s soccer team play?

Are you an early bird? We hope so. Here’s the USWNT schedule:

Group stage

Game 1: 3-0 loss to Sweden (

Game 2: vs. New Zealand, Saturday, July 24 at 3 a.m. ET. (NBCSN)

Game 3: vs. Australia, Tuesday, July 27 at 3 a.m. ET. (USA Network)

If they advance out of the group stage, the knockout schedule is as follows:

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 30 (NBCSN)

Semifinals: Monday, Aug. 2 (USA)

Medal round: Thursday, Aug. 5 (NBC)

USA forward Megan Rapinoe holds up defender Kelley O’Hara with other teammates after defeating Mexico at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

What TV channel are USWNT games onon?

Matches will air on USA Network and NBCSN for the group stage. The knockout round will be on those two networks as well as NBC.

How can I stream USWNT games online?

Stream the games using Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and YouTube TV.

Who is on the USWNT roster?

The complete roster includes 22 players.

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC) and Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Region), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Catarina Marcario (Olympic Lyonnais), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

The team will be coached by Vlatko Andonovski.

What’s the format of the Olympic soccer tournament?

The USWNT is part of Group G, which includes Sweden, Australia and New Zealand. The tournament is made up of 12 teams divided into three groups of four.

Teams will acquire three points per win, one point per tie and zero points per loss. Each team will play 3 games against the other teams in their group with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout stage. The knockout stage will also include the two best third-place teams for a total of eight teams reaching the quarterfinals.

How many gold medals has the USWNT won?

Team USA took home gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games, 2004 Athens Games, 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Games. The team won the silver medal in 2000.

