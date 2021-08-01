usmnt-vs-mexico:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-gold-cup-final-preview

Allegiant Stadium in Nevada is the venue for the continental decider between fierce rivals

The U.S. men’s national team and Mexico renew their long-running rivalry on Sunday when they go head to head in the Gold Cup 2021 final in Las Vegas.

Watch USMNT vs Mexico

El Tri is the defending champion and chasing a 12th Gold Cup crown, while the USMNT can lift the trophy for the seventh time in their history, having last got a hand on the title in 2017.

The game is a re-run of the 2019 final and Gregg Berhalter’s side will be eager to exact revenge after narrowly losing 1-0 on that occasion.

Ahead of the decider, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Turner, Johnson, Guzan Defenders Cannon, Vines, Pines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Bello, Kessler Midfielders Busio, Roldan, Yueill, Lletget, Williamson, Acosta Forwards Arriola, Gioacchini, Zardes, Dike, Hoppe, Lewis, Cowell

Gyasi Zardes has been an impactful player from the bench, but could earn a starting place in the team ahead of Daryl Dike after scoring the winner in the semi-final against Qatar.

Gianluca Busio started the last game ahead of Cristian Roldan, so Berhalter has a decision to make in midfield as well.

The defense has conceded just one goal all tournament, and as the USMNT aims for another shutout on Sunday, there are unlikely to be any changes in that respect.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Turner, Vines, Robinson, Sands, Moore, Acosta, Lletget, Busio, Arriola, Hoppe, Zardes.

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Cota, Orozco Defenders Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo Midfielders Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez Forwards Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona

Jonathan dos Santos scored the winner against the USMNT when Mexico won the 2019 Gold Cup final and the LA Galaxy midfielder is in line to feature again.

Rogelio Funes Mori and Orbelin Pineda have three goals each under their belts and El Tri will be looking to them once more for firepower in the final.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera, L. Rodriguez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo, J. dos Santos, Edson Alvarez, Herrera, Corona, Pineda, Funes Mori.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

USMNT results Mexico results USMNT 1-0 Qatar (Jul 29) Mexico 2-1 Canada (Jul 29) USMNT 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 25) Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Jul 24) USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18) Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18) Martinique 1-6 USMNT (Jul 15) Mexico 3-0 Guatemala (Jul 14) USMNT 1-0 Haiti (Jul 11) Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago (Jul 10)

Head-to-head