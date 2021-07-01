The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has said the institution will not deny, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga.

According to Ogundipe, irrespective of the travails Chidinma is going through, there are records to show that she is a recognised student of the institution.







Ogundipe stated this while addressing the press on the activities lined up for 51st (2019) Convocation Ceremony of the institution on Wednesday.

“From our records which are available to us, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu is a student of the University of Lagos who was born on December 12, 1999.

“From our records, she is from Abia State. From our records, her contact address is 57, Akinwumi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos.

“From our records, her telephone number is 09024***827.”