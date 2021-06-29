Usifo Ataga: Ojukwu not alleged killer, Chidinma’s real father – Guardian





Brother claims deceased was tortured

There are indications that Mr. Ojukwu, the purported father of the prime suspect, Chidinma, in the brutal killing of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, is not her biological father.

A report yesterday, revealed that Mr. Ojukwu, who was arrested and released by the police was not her real father. According to a source, Mr. Ojukwu is not her biological father but her guardian. The source said her real name is Chidinma Blessing Egbuchu, that she is not from Abia State as claimed but from Imo State.

“She is the second child of the late Mr. Michael Egbuchu and Mrs. Kate Egbuchu. Her parents were reportedly separated in the late 90s. Her father died in 2019 and her mother remarried, now bearing Kate Idibia.

Meanwhile as investigation continues into his killing , Ataga’s brother, Dr. Isi Ataga, claimed the deceased was bound, gagged and stabbed several times before his death.

In a statement, he released on Monday, he said Usifo died a horrific death and was not stabbed two or even five times but stabbed multiple times.

“His hands were bound tightly and the marks were still all over his wrists, accompanied by evidence of torture and assault even as his corpse lay in the morgue.







“And no one in the entire building heard his screams because he was gagged. Let that sink in, he was bound, gagged and tortured!

“The now-viral video of the room with the deceased lying on the floor shows a room with blood-stained walls and floor, evidence of a ferocious struggle. One person could never have carried these out,” he said.

When The Guardian visited the suspect’s home on Monday, the father was not at home as neighbours and shop owners in the area said they do not know anything about Chidinma’s private dealings.

One of the traders, who craved anonymity, said: “Many journalists have been here on this issue. Although I have only been here for two months, I only know her not her, personal dealings.”

Further report has it that from Sunday when they checked into the apartment, Usifo’s family and friends were still able to communicate with him until Tuesday and Wednesday night when they could not reach him.

The building which is a one-bed short-let apartment has blood stain on the bed, the room scattered and huge blood clot on the floor.

Recall that the statement on Saturday by Rickey Tarfa & Co, solicitor to the family, hinted at the possibility that the actual perpetrators of the crime might be covering their tracks.

The statement, titled ‘Libelous Publications In Respect of Murder Of Michael Usifo Ataga: Demand For Restraint By Social Media Practitioners/Persons,’ urged those behind malicious social media publications to refrain from publishing falsehood that impinges negatively on the integrity of the deceased, wife, and children or face lawsuits.

“We hereby admonish the publishers of these stories to employ whatever shreds of decency and decorum they can find in themselves to desist from their false and misleading stories and let the investigating authorities carry out an effective investigation in the hope of apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their accomplices,” read the statement, signed by Olusegun Jolaawo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on behalf of the law firm.

“Yes, we know that Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu has been arrested and yes we know that investigation is continuing. Our client is, however, convinced that there is much more to this than is already apparent from the police investigation.”

The statement noted that there are several “malicious” publications in circulation planted to embarrass and malign Mr. Ataga, his wife, Brenda, and their family “and to serve as a smokescreen to enable the perpetrators of the heinous crime cover their tracks.”





