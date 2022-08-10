“Use whatever you want to give to me to pay salaries” – Clergyman tells Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state after he made N25million donation to his church (video)

A clergyman has rejected a N25 million donation to his church by the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade.

The clergyman identified as the Bishop of Uyo Diocese, John Ebebe Ayah, rejected the governor’s donation on Sunday and asked him to use the money to pay the salaries of the state workers instead.

In a video that found its way to the internet, the governor, who was a special guest at the Thanksgiving mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, on Sunday, announced the donation which he made on behalf of the people of the state, the state government, his family and the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

However, while the anchor of the church program was praying that God would divinely “whisper” to every member of the church, the Bishop took hold of the microphone and then asked the Governor to use whatever he wanted to gift him to pay salaries.

“I want to talk. The governor is my brother, we are both from Cross River North. I want to appreciate the governor and tell him to package whatever he has for me, add to it and use it to pay the salaries of the workers”. He said.

Watch video below,

