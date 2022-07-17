use-technology-to-improve-governance,-jitendra-singh-urges-young-ias-officers

NEW DELHI: Minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh on Sunday exhorted young

IAS

officers of 2020 batch, currently undergoing a three-month stint in Central government as assistant secretaries, to use technology tools like internet, mobile applications, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve governance and expedite the delivery of citizen services.

Addressing the officers, who will fan out to serve in their respective cadre states after completing their stint at the Centre, Singh reminded them of their destined role in 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence. With age on their side, only they shall have that opportunity and privilege, he said.

Emphasising on making the government citizen-centric, the minister asked the young bureaucrats to use technology to bring in meaningful exchanges and definite improvements in national governance. He said that the citizen today aspires to have a voice in the processes of policy formulation and policy implementation, and that this should be harnessed through the use of technology.

Singh said information technology, internet, mobile technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning etc. can bring dramatic changes in the lives of the people and help the administration to establish a direct contact with the people.

The

MoS

exhorted the young bureaucrats to remain grounded, stating that their attitude towards the citizens shall be a key input in shaping their satisfaction with government services. He advised them to be respectful towards public representatives and promptly examine their suggestions in the light of policy framework.

Singh noted that the initiative of mandatory stint by assistant secretaries with the Central ministries and departments, introduced by the

Modi

government in 2015, has paid off extremely well. The young officers get an opportunity to contribute to the government’s flagship programmes by serving in the Central ministries and departments implementing them. “During this period, your special focus should be on the states and districts where implementation of these programmes is slow to take off,” the minister told them.

The 2020 batch of 175 officers has 108 officers with engineering background and the remaining from diverse fields like medicine, management, law and Arts. Singh hoped that the “technocrats” would do justice to the flagship programmes of the government in sectors like health, agriculture, sanitation, education, skills and mobility, etc, which are technology-based and technology-driven.

