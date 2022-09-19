USD/JPY fluctuates around src43.00 amid a negative market sentiment, spurred by recession fears on Fed’s aggressive tightening path.

The USD/JPY daily chart portrays buyers in control, but price action remains constrained.

Short term, the USD/JPY is range-bound, trapped in the src42.60-src43.60 range.

The USD/JPY seesaws around 24-year highs above the src43.00 psychological level, for the third consecutive trading session, amidst a risk-off impulse, courtesy of fears that the Fed’s aggression would likely tip the US economy into a recession. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at src43.24, above its opening price by 0.24%.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY daily chart keeps illustrating that buyers are in charge, albeit price action remains subdued. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the exchange rate, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from overbought conditions, a respite for US dollar buyers that would like to re-test the USD/JPY year-to-date high at around src45.00. However, it should be noted that once src43.00 gives way, it would pave the way for a fall towards the 20-day EMA at src40.92.

Short term, the four-hour scale depicts the USD/JPY sideways, trapped in the src42.50-src43.60 range. Oscillators led by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is almost flat, hoovering around the 50-midline, displaying that neither buyers nor sellers are committed to opening fresh bets against the rise/fall of the major.

On the upside, the USD/JPY first resistance would be src44.00, ahead of the YTD high at around src44.99. on the flip side, the USD/JPY first support would be the daily pivot at src43.src5, followed by the psychological src43.00, ahead of the Ssrc pivot point at src42.6src.

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.