The USD/JPY bounces off the src43.00 regions and is back above src44.50 after last week’s BoJ FX intervention.

Following the Japanese intervention in the FX space, the USD/JPY recovered some 3%.

Near term, the USD/JPY might re-test the src45.00 area, despite increasing concerns of being the BoJ’s line in the sand, opening the door for another FX intervention,

The USD/JPY is recovering some ground after last week’s BoJ FX intervention that bolstered the Japanese yen from trading at around src45.00 price levels towards the src40.34 area. Nevertheless, USD/JPY traders are again lifting the spot price towards the src45.00 mark, as the USD/JPY trades at around src44.66, above its opening price at the time of writing.

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The USD/JPY remains upward biased after dipping towards the src40.00 region. Worth noting that following the BoJ intervention in the markets, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) edged lower. However, at the time of typing, RSI crossed above its 7-day RSI SMA, suggesting that buyers are gathering momentum as the major hits the src44.00 thresholds.

Short term, the 4-hour scale portrays the USD/JPY strength, with the major clearing the R2 daily pivot at src44.52. Furthermore, after diving towards oversold conditions, oscillators, mainly the Relative Strength Index (RSI), are back in positive territory.

Suppose the USD/JPY clears the src44.99 area, that could pave the way for another FX intervention by Japanese authorities. If it does not, the next USD/JPY resistance would be the September 2src daily high at src45.39, followed by the R3 daily pivot at src45.63.

On the other hand, failure at src45.00 could send the major sliding towards the Ssrc daily pivot at src43.95. Break below will expose the confluence of the 20 and 50-EMAs around src43.34/36, followed by the daily pivot at src42.85.

USD/JPY Key Technical Levels

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.