USD/CAD ducks back below fresh cycle highs in the 1.3800s

USD/CAD holds in bullish territory with the US dollar spiking to fresh bull cycle highs.

Market volatility has dented the high beta CAD in the face of weaker oil prices.

At src.3770. USD/CAD is up over src.3% on the day as the pair tries to hold on to near the highs of the day at src.3808 following a surge from the day’s low of src.3559. It has been a strong day for US bond yields with sky-high volatility in global currency markets that has seen the US dollar extending its gains to srcsrc4.52 as per the DXY index.

Investors continued to fret about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening and its impact on the US economy which has seen a sell-off across financial markets and a bid into the greenback. This also added an extra layer of volatility to markets worried about a global recession amid soaring prices. The CBOE Volatility index, hovered near three-month highs while the US src0-year Treasury yield is rising again on Monday, hitting 3.9020%, which is a fresh high back to April 20src0.

”CAD is not immune to this deterioration in conditions,” analysts at TD Securities said. ”We were bearish the CAD for fundamental reasons as the debt servicing problem should start to manifest and create a data domino over the balance of the year, while worsening global growth meant that the currency would also be on the defensive.”

”With oil prices in retreat as global demand wanes, CAD will continue to struggle. If you did not like the CAD a week ago, there is more reason to despise it further. We are now entering the FOMO stage of USD/CAD.”

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, clawed back some recent losses as market participants awaited for details on new sanctions on Russia. However, oil had fallen to new eight-month lows as recession worries continue to dominate trading while the US dollar continues to strengthen. West Texas Intermediate crude is still down by over 3.4% on the day to $76.63.

In domestic data, wholesale trade rose 0.8% in August from July, largely driven by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed. Meanwhile, more than a third of customers in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia were without power on Monday, two days after powerful storm Fiona battered the east coast of the country.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.