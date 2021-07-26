Home Business USD/CAD analysis: Remains below 200– hour SMA – FXStreet
USD/CAD analysis: Remains below 200– hour SMA – FXStreet

USD/CAD

The US Dollar declined by 35 pips or 0.28% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Friday’s trading session.

The exchange rate was trading below the 200– hour SMA during the Asian session on Monday. Most likely, the USD/CAD pair could continue to decline within the following trading hours.

However, a support line formed by the 50– hour moving average at 1.2568 might provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

