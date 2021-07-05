Home Business USD/CAD analysis: Breakout occurs – FXStreet
USD/CAD

The US Dollar plunged by 128 or 1.03% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Friday’s trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible target for the USD/CAD pair will be near the 1.2272 area.

However, the support line at 1.2320 could provide a barrier for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

