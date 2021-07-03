usc-grad,-med-student-and-hooters-server-goes-viral-for-her-preparing-for-work-videos

Class of 2021 University of South Carolina graduate Kirsten Songer has millions of views on videos she has created about her getting-ready-for-work routine.

She works at Hooters. And she’ll be entering medical school in the fall.

In one video, she discusses her dressing routine, and her enjoyment about working at the well-known chicken wing restaurant on her TikTok and other social media. She also talks about customers that annoy her.

Buzz published an article on Songer on June 29.

Songer, of Hanahan, goes by theflathootersgirl on TikTok. Her video on how she makes her bust “look great for work everyday” has almost 17 million views.

It’s not a lurid video, unless you’re offended by cleavage.

Another, about how she prepares herself for work, which includes specialized clothing and makeup, has more than 670,000 views.

Songer is happy to talk about being a “Hooters Girl” on her social media channels, including her Instagram. She has dozens of videos and photos about her job. She also was in this year’s “Hooters Pageant” and did a shoot for the upcoming Hooters calendar.

She’s also been a standout student for USC.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude with leadership distinction, she said in an Instagram post. She majored in exercise science and had a double minor in biology and medical humanities, according to posts. She was in the pre-med honor society Alpha Epsilon Delta. She also played on the Gameock women’s rugby club team.

Next year, she’ll be starting medical school at USC.

In one video, she shows that she’ll be paying almost $75,000 a year to go to med school.

That’s why she works at Hooters, she said.

Hooters has two locations in Columbia — 7711 Two Notch Road and 5195 Fernandina Road.