usa’s-simone-biles-pulled-out-of-the-women’s-gymnastics-team-finals-after-leaving-the-field-to-be-attended-to-by-the-trainer

Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo (CNN) Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women’s team gymnastic final event, according to USA Gymnastics.

She withdrew from the final on Tuesday after leaving the arena to be attended to by the trainer.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” said a USA Gymnastics statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

“Thinking of you, Simone!” added the statement.

After Biles returned to the arena she didn’t t warm up for uneven bars — USA’s second apparatus — with Jordan Chiles warming up instead.