usa’s-carissa-moore-won-first-ever-women’s-surfing-gold-medal-in-olympics-history

USA’s Carissa Moore reacts after winning gold in the women’s surfing final on July 27. (Yuki Iwamura/bioreports/Getty Images)

Team USA’s Carissa Moore won the first ever women’s surfing gold medal in Olympics history on Tuesday, defeating South Africa’s Bianca Buitendag in the final.

The four-time world champion and world No.1 sealed a comprehensive victory to enter the Olympic history books.

Moore scored waves of 7.33 and 7.60 to surpass Buitendag’s total score of 8.46.

The 28-year-old had already endeared herself to the Japanese public ahead of the Games by delivering a thank you speech in Japanese to the city of Makinohara for hosting the pre-Olympic Games training camp.

In a press release from US Surfing, Moore said she practiced the speech all night and wanted to show her appreciation for the city hosting the team.