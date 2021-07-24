The fastest man on the planet has officially jumped into the Aaron Rodgers debate.

Eight time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is a long time Green Bay Packers fan and a huge supporter of Aaron Rodgers. In a conversation he had with Sports Illustrated, Bolt laid out his feelings to Aaron.

“I would beg Aaron Rodgers to stay. Last year, we were very close, so close. This year, after the draft, we got a lot of good players and a lot of guys that stayed, you know what I mean? Davante Adams and everybody. I need Aaron Rodgers to stay. Please stay! We need you!”

“Aaron Rodgers, please stay at Green Bay. We need you.”@usainbolt doesn’t want to see Rodgers leave his beloved Packers 😢 pic.twitter.com/rlqNfxABVh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2021

If Usain really wanted to make a difference maybe he could sign up and fill in one of those receiver holes that Rogers is so concerned about. All joking aside it was just two years ago that bold told TMZ “if the patriots or Aaron Rodgers called me… If they call me I’m ready.”

I don’t care what it takes. Usain Bolt begging. Usain Bolt playing wide receiver. Just listen to the man Aaron, put the drama aside and come back to Green Bay.