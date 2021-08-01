USA vs. Mexico: How to watch and stream, preview of Gold Cup Final | MLSSoccer.com – MLSsoccer.com

Here. We. Go. The final that everyone expected is finally here, as the US men’s national team takes on Mexico for the Gold Cup Sunday evening. What happens in Vegas certainly won’t stay in Vegas – this result will reverberate throughout the region and be the latest chapter in a fierce rivalry.

This is the second continental championship between the bitter rivals in the span of fewer than two months, with the USMNT celebrating an epic 3-2 extra-time Nations League win in Denver on June 6. A World Cup qualifier is on the horizon in November, but all eyes will be on a sold-out Allegiant Stadium for the seventh Gold Cup final between the United States and Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s showdown.

When Sunday, August 1 | 8:30 pm ET

Where Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, Nevada

What to know: United States The road to Las Vegas was a tough one for the United States to navigate, with Gregg Berhalter’s squad earning four 1-0 victories, including both knockout round matches. They topped Group B before edging Jamaica and Qatar to reach their 10th Gold Cup final. There have been a few revelations along the way, with the central defense combination of James Sands and Miles Robinson impressing. The same is true of right back Shaq Moore and forward Matthew Hoppe, who both scored their first national team goals in the competition. And then there are the usual suspects, like Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta in the midfield and Gyasi Zardes up front. That trio should be influential if the USMNT lift the Gold Cup trophy after the final whistle.