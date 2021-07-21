usa-volleyball-player-will-miss-olympics-after-positive-covid-test

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo speaks during an interview on July 21. CNN

An infectious diseases expert in Alabama issued a stark warning about the Covid-19 situation in her state:

“Our daily case number right now just hit over 1,000. That’s an increase over the last 14 days of over 730%. Our vaccination rate in the population as a whole is only 34%. So we are literally at the beginning of a wildfire,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“We have to get on the same page scientifically. And in terms of recognizing that, if we don’t get young people vaccinated, we’re all going to be at risk for a really awful fall ahead. We don’t want to repeat what we did last year,” she said to CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Marrazzo said the situation in the state is changing rapidly. Alabama is one of five undervaccinated clusters in the US.

“We do know in our ICUs, we’re seeing younger people intubated who are very sick or who are on the floors and are very sick. That should be a gigantic wake-up call,” she said.

“Remember, even if you don’t get really sick with this virus, many people suffer long-term consequences. I’ve talked to a number of athletes who continue to have dysfunction in their performance characteristics. They don’t have the energy. They also can have trouble with smell and taste,” she said. “… You really don’t want that when you’re 35. You don’t want it at at any time, but you especially don’t want it if you’re a young person trying to perform at peak capacity and enjoy your life.”

Marrazzo said she would like to see full approval of the vaccines from the US Food and Drug Administration, as she thinks that would help allay fears among the vaccine-hesitant.