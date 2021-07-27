usa-men’s-rugby-knocked-out-of-olympics-after-blowing-21-0-lead-to-britain

Team USA’s men’s rugby sevens team was knocked out of the quarterfinals of the Olympics on Tuesday after falling 26-21 to Great Britain.

Why it matters: It’s a stinging defeat for a USA team as a favorite to make a deep run in the tournament, buoyed by the comeback of two-time world rugby sevens player of the year Perry Baker.

Team USA dominated in the first half, but was unable to cling to a 21-0 lead as Great Britain fought back in the final seven minutes.

Great Britain will go on to play the New Zealand All Blacks, perennially one of the best teams in the world, in the semifinals.

