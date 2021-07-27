Home SPORTS USA men’s rugby knocked out of Olympics after blowing 21-0 lead to Britain
USA men’s rugby knocked out of Olympics after blowing 21-0 lead to Britain

Team USA’s men’s rugby sevens team was knocked out of the quarterfinals of the Olympics on Tuesday after falling 26-21 to Great Britain.

Why it matters: It’s a stinging defeat for a USA team as a favorite to make a deep run in the tournament, buoyed by the comeback of two-time world rugby sevens player of the year Perry Baker.

  • Team USA dominated in the first half, but was unable to cling to a 21-0 lead as Great Britain fought back in the final seven minutes.

  • Great Britain will go on to play the New Zealand All Blacks, perennially one of the best teams in the world, in the semifinals.

Go deeper: Full Axios Olympics coverage

