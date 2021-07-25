USA Basketball falls to France and Joel Embiid, Adrian Peterson join Twitter chorus in response to loss – CBS Sports

Any time the United States laces up for an international game of hoops, America is expected to take care of business in a game which they both invented and have been the standard bearer for. But in Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, the United States failed to live up to that standard with a demoralizing loss in their opening game.

On Sunday, Team USA’s men’s basketball squad was upset by France in a 83-76 loss, marking the first time the Olympic basketball team has lost since the 2004 semifinals and breaking its 25-game Olympic win streak. The loss comes after a coaching change for Team USA, as San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich assumed the role previously held by Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

For the United States to lose to France despite their array of basketball talent — a group which includes Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Draymond Green, and more NBA stars — was disappointing at best and crushing at worst. Following the loss, a variety of athletes and other observers, such as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and NFL running back Adrian Peterson, weighed in on the stunning loss.

If there is any solace for the U.S. Basketball team, it is that they still have chances ahead of them to salvage their Olympics. Team USA still has a chance to advance to the knockout round, and their next two games in group play will come against Iran and the Czech Republic.