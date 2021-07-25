Home WORLD NEWS USA Basketball falls to France and Joel Embiid, Adrian Peterson join Twitter chorus in response to loss – CBS Sports
WORLD NEWS

USA Basketball falls to France and Joel Embiid, Adrian Peterson join Twitter chorus in response to loss – CBS Sports

by admin
written by admin
usa-basketball-falls-to-france-and-joel-embiid,-adrian-peterson-join-twitter-chorus-in-response-to-loss-–-cbs-sports






USA Basketball falls to France and Joel Embiid, Adrian Peterson join Twitter chorus in response to loss

Embiid trolled Team USA while Peterson expressed disappointment in the loss

Kevin Durant Team USA Basketball Loss France
Getty Images

Any time the United States laces up for an international game of hoops, America is expected to take care of business in a game which they both invented and have been the standard bearer for. But in Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, the United States failed to live up to that standard with a demoralizing loss in their opening game.

On Sunday, Team USA’s men’s  basketball squad was upset by France in a 83-76 loss, marking the first time the Olympic basketball team has lost since the 2004 semifinals and breaking its 25-game Olympic win streak. The loss comes after a coaching change for Team USA, as San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich assumed the role previously held by Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

For the United States to lose to France despite their array of basketball talent — a group which includes Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Draymond Green, and more NBA stars — was disappointing at best and crushing at worst. Following the loss, a variety of athletes and other observers, such as Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and NFL running back Adrian Peterson, weighed in on the stunning loss.

If there is any solace for the U.S. Basketball team, it is that they still have chances ahead of them to salvage their Olympics. Team USA still has a chance to advance to the knockout round, and their next two games in group play will come against Iran and the Czech Republic.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Team Canada walks off the field in protest...

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee...

‘Like a hammer hitting us in the head’:...

4-year-old in critical condition after falling 10 stories...

The NFL just delivered a PR win to...

Doctors warn about slightly different symptoms with delta...

Putin says Russian navy can carry out ‘unpreventable...

‘Upset and frustrated’: Blue Valley parents who are...

Multiple people killed in overnight crashes on highway...

Israel freezes UAE oil deal over environmental concerns

Leave a Reply