Home NEWS USA Basketball defeated in first Olympic loss since 2004
NEWSNews America

USA Basketball defeated in first Olympic loss since 2004

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
usa-basketball-defeated-in-first-olympic-loss-since-2004
1 hr 49 min ago

USA Basketball defeated by France for first Olympic loss since 2004

France's Evan Fournier goes for the basket past United States' Draymond Jamal Green during a basketball game on Sunday, July 25.
France’s Evan Fournier goes for the basket past United States’ Draymond Jamal Green during a basketball game on Sunday, July 25. (Eric Gay/bioreports/Getty Images)

The United States men’s basketball team was defeated by France 83-76 in the team’s opening game of group play. 

The loss snaps a 25-game win streak dating back to the 2004 Summer Games in Athens when Team USA lost to Argentina.

France ended the game on a 16-2 run to seal the win, behind Evan Fournier’s team-leading 28-point effort.

Team USA will next play Iran on Wednesday.

1 hr 44 min ago

Here are the gold medal winners at the Olympics

From CNN’s Wayne Sterling

Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil, Yuto Horigome of Japan and Jagger Eton pose after the medal presentation at the men's street skateboarding finals on Sunday, July 25.
Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil, Yuto Horigome of Japan and Jagger Eton pose after the medal presentation at the men’s street skateboarding finals on Sunday, July 25. (Ben Curtis/AP)

18 gold medals have been awarded so far at the Olympic games. Here’s a round-up of the winners of gold so far:

Archery 

  • Women’s Team: Republic of Korea

Cycling

  • Women’s Road Race: Anna Kiesenhofer, Austria

Diving

  • Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard: China 

Fencing

  • Women’s Foil Individual: Lee Kiefer, USA
  • Men’s Epee Individual: Romain Cannone, France

Judo

  • Women’s -52kg: Uta Abe, Japan
  • Men’s -66kg: Hifumi Abe, Japan

Shooting 

  • Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Vitalina Batsarashkina, ROC
  • Men’s 10m Air Rifle: William Shaner, USA

Skateboarding

  • Men’s Street: Yuto Horigome, Japan

Swimming

  • Men’s 400m Individual Medley: Chase Kalisz, USA
  • Men’s 400m Freestyle: Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia
  • Women’s 400m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
  • Women’s 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: Australia

Taekwondo

  • Women’s -57kg: Anastasija Zolotic, USA
  • Men’s -68kg: Ulugbek Rashitov, Uzbekistan

Weightlifting

  • Men’s 61kg: LI Fabin, China
  • Men’s 67kg: Chen Lijun, China

Read more about the Olympic games here and check out the medal count here.

1 hr 50 min ago

Here’s who is leading in the medal count after Sunday’s events

After the completion of Sunday’s events, China currently edges the US in the medal count, with six gold medals and 11 total.

The US is just behind with 10 total medals, four of them gold.

Japan is currently second to China with five gold medals so far at the games.

Here’s a snapshot of the leaders in the medal count after Sunday:

2 hr 11 min ago

Anastasija Zolotic becomes first American woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo

Anastasija Zolotic of the United States competes in a Taekwondo contest against Tatiana Manina of the Russian Olympic Committee on July 25.
Anastasija Zolotic of the United States competes in a Taekwondo contest against Tatiana Manina of the Russian Olympic Committee on July 25. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

American Anastasija Zolotic won gold in the women’s -57kg Taekwondo event after beating Russian Olympic Committee’s Tatiana Minina, who claimed silver, 25-17 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Zolotic is the first US woman to win Olympic gold in Taekwondo.

The United States captured its fourth gold medal of the Summer Games and the nation’s tenth overall.

Bronze went to Hatice Ilgun of Turkey and Chinese Taipei’s Lo Chia-Ling.

2 hr 51 min ago

Pope says the Olympics is a sign of hope in the time of the pandemic

Pope Francis waves from his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square to celebrate the Angelus prayer, at the Vatican on Sunday, July 25.
Pope Francis waves from his studio’s window overlooking St. Peter’s Square to celebrate the Angelus prayer, at the Vatican on Sunday, July 25. (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

Pope Francis blessed the organizers, athletes, and those involved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during his Sunday blessing. 

“In this time of the pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood in the name of healthy competition,” the Pope said.

Here’s some more from the Pope’s blessing: 

“In recent days, torrential rains have hit the city of Zhengzhou, in the province of Henan in China, causing devastating floods. I pray for the victims and their families, and I express my closeness and solidarity to all those who suffer from this calamity. Last Friday the 32nd Olympics opened in Tokyo. In this time of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood in the name of healthy competition. God bless the organizers, the athletes and all those who collaborate for this great sports festival.”

3 hr 8 min ago

Fencer Lee Kiefer is the first US woman to win gold in individual foil

Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates with her coach after winning gold in fencing against Inna Deriglazova of the Russia Olympic Committee on July 25.
Lee Kiefer of the United States celebrates with her coach after winning gold in fencing against Inna Deriglazova of the Russia Olympic Committee on July 25. (Elsa/Getty Images)

American fencer Lee Kiefer is the first US woman to win a medal in individual foil.

Kiefer won gold after defeating Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who claimed silver, 15-13 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

United States captured its third gold medal of the Summer Games and the nation’s ninth overall.

ROC’s Larisa Korobeynikova took bronze.

3 hr 5 min ago

Simone Biles on US women’s gymnastic team’s errors in qualifying: “there are little things we need to work on”

Simone Biles of the United States competes on balance beam on July 25.
Simone Biles of the United States competes on balance beam on July 25. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Gymnast Simone Biles commented after she and her teammates faltered in the early rounds of women’s artistic gymnastics qualifications at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.

“I feel we did a pretty good job. Obviously, there are little things we need to work on, so we’ll go back and practice and work on that, just so we can do our best performance at team finals (on Tuesday), because that’s what matters. We’re really striving for top three (finish).”

The US team currently stands in second place behind ROC after three of five subdivisions.

US high-performance team coordinator Tom Forster said the team “had great performances today and some not-so-great ones, but the errors we made are mental.”

“These girls have been training incredibly well, so it’s things we have some time to work on before finals, and we’ll do it,” he said.

On the reasons for the USA team’s errors, which included some extra steps and unsteady landings, Forster said, “If you’ve ever been in competition, it’s just nerves of being in competition.”

Forster said that Biles’ errors, including taking three large steps on her balance beam dismount, was a “surprise,” adding, “I’ve never seen her do that before.”

“That was a surprise. She’s been incredibly consistent and I’m sure she feels bad, but I’m super proud of the way she trained. She’s been a great leader for us. Sometimes, just like in other sports, great athletes drop the ball in the end zone or a quarterback throws an interception. It happens. Those steps are mental errors.”

He said the second-place position in qualifying could be “a great awakening” for the US team.

3 hr 51 min ago

Stefanos Tsitsipas hopes to emulate gold medal-winning grandfather

From CNN’s Matias Grez

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their tennis match on July 25.
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber during their tennis match on July 25. Tiziana Fabi/bioreports/Getty Images

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who won a gold medal the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

Sergei Salnikov, Tsitsipas’ paternal grandfather, was a footballer and part of the Soviet Union national team that was crowned Olympic champion 65 years ago.

“I never had the opportunity to meet him,” Tsitsipas said of Salnikov, who passed away in 1984.

“My mom told me stories of his career and how he got it [gold] … he kind of inspires me in a way. I know what kind of athlete he was, with all the achievements and all the trophies. I’m proud of him.

“It’s something good, a legacy that is being carried on in the family. I’m happy to be the next in the family to be competing at the Olympics.”

Tsitsipas came through a tough opening round match against Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, winning 6-3 3-6 6-3 to become the first Greek man to win a singles match at the Olympics since 1924.

“I’m happy with the way the game evolved,” he said. “I got the game back into my hands, especially after having such a poor first set.” 

Players are banned from receiving on-court coaching at matches, something Tsitsipas doesn’t agree with.

“Many people say it’s an individual sport and we should be finding solutions on our own, but you have Formula One and other individual sports that get not just coaching, but loads of coaching,” he argued.

“I see no reason to have a specific time during a match when you can have your coach come and coach you.

“There are so many people watching [tennis matches]. Sometimes I feel anyone can hire anyone and coach you without the umpire knowing. Things like this can happen, trust me.”

5 hr 7 min ago

Abe family wins two gold medals for Japan

From CNN’s Matias Grez

Hifumi Abe of Japan, top, and Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia compete during their judo match on Sunday, July 25.
Hifumi Abe of Japan, top, and Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia compete during their judo match on Sunday, July 25. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Sunday is proving to be a fruitful day for Japan at its home Games, but in particular for the Abe family with siblings Uta and Hifumi crowned Olympic champions within an hour of each other.

Uta took gold in the women’s -52kg category while her older brother Hifumi topped the podium in the men’s -66kg category.

It takes Japan’s gold medal haul to five — and six medals overall.

In the men’s -66kg, Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili took silver and the bronze medals went to An Baul of South Korea and Brazil’s Daniel Cargnin.

France’s Amandine Buchard took silver in the women’s -52kg category, with Chelsie Giles of Team GB and Italy’s Odette Giuffrida taking the bronze medals.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pelosi plans to appoint Republican Trump critic to...

How Fox News viewers are less likely to...

How ‘Fortress Australia’ turned into a Covid prison

Iranian defector defeats two-time taekwondo champion

A team of high schoolers built a device...

Tokyo Olympics Day 2: US women’s gymnastics defeat,...

Tokyo Olympics: Okagbare To Inspire Nigeria’s Track And...

Fake Navy officer nab in Nasarawa

Dave Umahi remains my friend, brother – Gov...

Troops arrest ‘Nigeria Police SWAT officer’ with bullets,...

Leave a Reply