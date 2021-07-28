USA Basketball blows out Iran to get back on track and how Celtics’ Jayson Tatum played coming off bench – MassLive.com

It’s only one data point among others in the Olympics, but Team USA quelled a lot of its concerns after a dominant performance against Iran. The U.S. men’s national team blew out Iran 120-66 early Wednesday morning, improving to 1-1 in Group A.

It was a great bounce-back game for the Americans, who opened the Olympics with 83-76 loss to France. While the U.S. was still projected to win the gold medal following the loss, dropping three of its first five games (including the exhibition portion) showcased the cracks in the team’s issues.

There were defensive miscues while the isolation ball was still overwhelming. The players just didn’t hit enough shots against France, never able to close the door as Celtic Evan Fournier went off to lead all scorers.

While Iran was the lowest-ranked team in USA’s group (No. 23 according to FIBA), it was still a confidence-building day. The Americans got out in transition often while they buried Iran by hitting 19-of-39 3-pointers. They sprinted out in front and Iran was never able to hang around.

Damian Lillard hit almost all of his early 3-pointers on his way to 21 points. It started as a quiet night for Jayson Tatum, but he piled on the points in the fourth quarter as he climbed up to 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He didn’t get much playing time early, but he saw a lot of run in the fourth as he finished with 17 minutes. Tatum looked to get going offensively after the slow start, also adding four rebounds and two assists.

Team USA finishes pool play with an 8 a.m. Saturday game against No. 12-ranked Czech Republic. The Americans will likely make the knockout rounds at this point, though a victory will give them an easier path in the upcoming eight-team tournament.