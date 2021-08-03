US Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock Going For Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is one win away from securing the gold medal in women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling.

The American has dominated the competition so far. She first beat Japan’s Sara Dosho 10-0 VSU. Donshonwas the defending gold medal winner in the event. The native of Katy, Texas followed that with a win against China’s Zhou Feng 10-0.

And last time out, Mensah-Stock took down Ukrainian wrestler Alla Cherkasova 10-4 in the semifinals to give her the chance at the gold.

It’s an opportunity for Mensah-Stock to avenge her performance in 2016. She won the 68kg category at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 but still failed to qualify for a spot on the team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The wrestler is coming off a gold medal in the 68kg event at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2021 held in Rome. It’s an opportunity for two gold medals in one year, but she has no easy task in Oborududu.

The Nigerian is the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the weight class. She throttled Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 13-2 to start off her Games, but narrowly got by Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Zhumanazarova 3-2 in the quarterfinals. Oborududu punched her ticket to the gold medal match with a 7-2 decision over Mongolia’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold.

The gold medal bout is scheduled to take place at 8:15 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. It can be streamed here.