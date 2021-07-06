Home News Africa US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President – bioreports.com
News Africa

US War Veteran To Buhari: You Are The Real Terrorist, You Don’t Deserve To Be Nigeria’s President – bioreports.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports

bioreports.com is an outstanding, groundbreaking news website that encourages citizen journalists to report ongoing corruption and government malfeasance in Africa. Using photos, text, and video dynamically, the site informs and prompts concerned African citizens and activists globally to act, denouncing officially-sanctioned corruption, the material impoverishment of its citizenry, defilement of the environment, and the callous disregard of the democratic principles enshrined in the constitution.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho: No Law In Nigeria Backs Night...

IPOB makes clarifications on report linking Nnamdi Kanu’s...

Fire guts Synagogue Church of All Nations during...

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF Back Southern Govs’ Demand for...

EFCC nabs four Internet fraudsters, court jails one...

My party members are Nigerians battling hunger, unemployment,...

Tinubu’s loyalists allege exclusion from Ekiti APC meeting...

Internet fraud: EFCC arrests six in Enugu –...

Tears as tanker kills four traders in Oyo...

Kidnapping: Kaduna Shuts 13 Schools

Leave a Reply