US vaccinations tick up as delta variant spreads | TheHill – The Hill

The pace of vaccinations in the United States has picked up over the past week as the delta variant continues to spread and federal health officials warn of its impact, even among vaccinated individuals.

The U.S. administered more than 700,000 shots for four days in a row this week, White House chief of staff Ron Klein said on Twitter. About 3 million people received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine over the past seven days.

Klain said more adults are getting their first vaccine dose than at “any time in the past 8-10 weeks” and that rise is “particularly strong” in areas that have been hit hard by the delta variant.

First time we’ve had four days in a row, over 700K shots, in a long stretch. About 3m people got their first shot the past seven days — also a significant increase. https://t.co/jYFr7f1KRi — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) July 31, 2021

The team is still crunching the data but a few things are clear:

— We are seeing more adults get their first shot than any time in the past 8-10 weeks

— We are seeing particularly strong increases in the states that are hard hit by Delta https://t.co/jYFr7f1KRi — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) July 31, 2021

On Friday alone, the U.S. recorded more than 570,000 new vaccine doses administered, the most since July 1, according to Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director.

Big Friday just in: +857K doses reported administered over yesterday’s total (vs. 600K last Friday)! This includes 563K newly vaccinated, highest since July 1. Over 190M Americans with at least one dose. 69.6% of adults with at least one dose. Let’s do this! — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) July 30, 2021

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-PierreTrump testing czar warns lockdowns may be on table if people don’t get vaccinated CDC chief clarifies vaccine comments: ‘There will be no nationwide mandate’ Overnight Health Care: CDC details Massachusetts outbreak that sparked mask update | White House says national vaccine mandate ‘not under consideration at this time’ MORE told reporters that this was the third week in which states with the highest numbers of cases saw an increase in new vaccinations.

Alabama for instance, administered more than 14,000 vaccine doses on July 25, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of Thursday, the seven-day moving average of vaccinations was more than 10,000 doses.

Florida, which has seen a 50 percent increase in coronavirus cases over the past week, has also reported a 15 percent increase in the number of vaccine doses administered.

The vaccinations come as officials scramble to contain the spread of the delta variant, which now makes up a majority of new infections in the U.S.

The CDC issued new guidance this week recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in “public, indoor settings” in areas of the country with substantial or high transmission. The reversal of the guidance was prompted by an outbreak in Massachusetts in which there were a number of breakthrough cases of the delta variant in vaccinated individuals.

But officials still emphasized that vaccines work, with CDC Director Rochelle WalenskyRochelle WalenskyUS vaccinations tick up as delta variant spreads Public health expert: ‘Biden absolutely declared a victory too soon’ Delta variant raises fears of worsening mutations MORE describing the uptick in cases as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” earlier in the month.

The increase in vaccinations comes after several local news outlets described infected patients that wanted to get vaccinated.

Michael Freedy, a father of five in Las Vegas who died from COVID-19 onThursday, reportedly told his fiancee in a text, “I should have gotten the damn vaccine” before he died.

Aimee Matzen, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Baton Rouge, La., told CNN that she was “furious with herself” for not getting vaccinated. She didn’t oppose vaccination, but said that “something would come up” every time she wanted to get one.

“The fact that I am here now, I am furious with myself,” Matzen told CNN. “Because I was not vaccinated.”