us-updating-evacuation-plans-for-embassy-in-afghanistan-amid-concerns-for-potential-of-escalating-violence

(CNN) US officials are actively updating emergency evacuation plans for the US embassy in Kabul, as concerns grow about the potential for escalating violence in the country while US troops near a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a US official and another source familiar with the planning.

The State Department is constantly revising the emergency plans for US embassies worldwide, but the updates are even more urgent and intense in the case of the embassy in Kabul given the changing US military posture and the increased Taliban offenses in the country, the sources said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the stepped up evacuation planning.

One major factor that has impacted the planning is the departure of all US forces from Bagram Air Base because it means that the State Department can’t rely on those resources in the case of a crisis.

In addition to bolstering the physical embassy security with US marines and contractors on the ground, there are now assets and troops in the region — including at the airport in Kabul and in nearby countries like Qatar — that are ready to assist if there is a need for an evacuation, the sources said.