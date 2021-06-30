Home Business US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump – Reuters
Business

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens near record highs as private payrolls jump – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
us-stocks-snapshot-s&p-500-opens-near-record-highs-as-private-payrolls-jump-–-reuters

A security camera is seen next to signage outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say S&P 500 opened “near” an all-time high, not “at”)

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Wednesday as data showed U.S. private payrolls increased solidly in June, while the major U.S. stock averages look to wrap up their fifth straight quarter of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.55 points at the open to 34,290.74.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.03%, at 4,290.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.48 points, or 0.13%, to 14,509.85 at the opening bell.

(This story corrects paragraph 1 to say S&P 500 opened “near” an all-time high, not “at”)

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Traveling for July 4th holiday weekend? AAA says...

3D printer Relativity Space is expanding, with giant...

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing & Contract Market Size...

SuperFoods Market Research Report by Type, by Region...

Panera Bread sells Au Bon Pain to a...

Traders are hopeful the IPO market can repeat...

Private payrolls rise 692,000 in June, easily topping...

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket:...

Bed Bath & Beyond earnings take a hit...

How the next decision from OPEC+ could impact...

Leave a Reply